Upcoming cone zone along Lincoln Avenue causing controversy

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation is worried about safety on a state highway in Pueblo.

CDOT’s Communications Manager, Michelle Peulen, said the state has the “right of way” to use a certain amount of land along any state highway.

CDOT wants to widen Lincoln Avenue or State Highway 96, but neighbors in the area are fired up!

The plan is to turn the four lanes into five. Adding a center two-way left turn lane, that will be 11 feet wide.

Peulen said the goal is to decrease the amount of accidents on that road.

“We will push back the difference of that to each side of the roadway approximately 6 feet. We will need to get a temporary easement from the property owners to build the driveways back to a manageable slopes and that is what the 12 FT +/- disturbance is. All lane safety improvements are within CDOT’s right of way,” said Peulen.

The six feet on either side will be cutting into neighbors yards, landscaping and driveways.

After seeing the numbers, locals say it’s not the number of accidents that officials need to worry about, it’s the speed.

“Putting this turning lane here is not going to fix the issue,” said Harold McCarver. “It will open up two more lanes for the traffic to go faster.”

Another homeowner that spoke to FOX21 has lived in a house along Lincoln Ave. since the 1970’s and has already been through a widening project 20 years ago.

“It’s going to be miserable for anybody who lives here we’ve already had several people move out,” said James Morenz. “It’s going to be a mess. I don’t care what they say it’s not going to be an easier thing to do.” ​

Neighbors facing trees being cut down, decreasing property values and at least a year of construction time.

“None of the homeowners support this, it’s going to devastate this whole community,” said McCarver.

Both homeowners are also worried about CDOT working near the gas lines that run under the road. McCarve and Morenz believe the gas lines below were pretty old.

CDOT did visit with the homeowner in the area this summer, then again a couple of weeks ago one on one to discuss the specific impacts to each property.

​Pueblo City Councilman Bob Schilling said, “There isn’t much they can do.”

Schilling urged anyone who is frustrated by the project to contact their state representatives.

​They said the $3.7 million project is being funded from CDOT’s budget.

After a construction bidding process, they will start the project in spring of 2019 and they hope to wrap it up in 2020. ​​