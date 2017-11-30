Rescue dog stars in Colorado Springs production of “Annie”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — If you’re looking to add to your family, consider a rescue pet from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. Not only are they a great addition to your family, but they could also be a star in the making.

One once-orphaned dog is featured in a local production of “Annie” by The Theatre Company of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.

While the star, Sandy, has already found a home, HSPPR hopes Sandy’s role in “Annie” will help all of her furry friends at the Humane Society find new homes too.

The show runs from December 7 to January 7. Tickets start at $20. Tap here for more information.