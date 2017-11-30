Police seize $4,000 worth of meth, 29 guns, and stolen motorcycle in Pueblo bust

PUEBLO, Colo. — One person is facing charges after police found drugs, guns, counterfeit cash, and a stolen motorcycle while conducting a search warrant in Pueblo Tuesday.

Police said they executed the warrant at a location on East 31st Street. During the search, they found 29 guns, meth with a street value of $4,000, more than $1,000 in cash, counterfeit bills, and a motorcycle that had been reported stolen out of New Mexico.

Police arrested one suspect, 37-year-old John Warn. He is charged with possession of weapons by a previous offender, violation of a protection order, motor vehicle theft, forgery, and drug possession.