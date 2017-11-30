Police looking for people who stole large spool of wire from construction site

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the people who stole a large spool of wire from a construction site in northeastern Colorado Springs last month.

Police said it happened October 27 at a construction site on Asher Heights, which is in the area of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road. Police said the suspects tried to load a 900-foot spool of wire into a SUV, believed to be a Honda Pilot. They were unable to load it into the SUV, but did successfully fit it into a sedan, believed to be a Chevy Cruze.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Armes at 719-444-7273.