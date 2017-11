COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was arrested and three others were cited in a bust at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Wednesday evening, according to police.

Police said the arrests were made just after 5 p.m. at the park in central Colorado Springs. Andrew Barrow, 58, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and an illegal weapon. One person was cited for possessing drug paraphernalia, and two others were cited for open containers, according to police.