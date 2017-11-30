Local nonprofit, Ellicott Fire Department donate Florida trip to Peyton family

PEYTON, Colo. — Christmas came early for a Peyton teen dealing with chronic kidney disease.

Seventeen-year-old Dustin Mercer and his two brothers will hopefully forget their troubles and just be kids during their fun getaway to sunny Orlando, Florida.

Frank Squeo of Baking Memories 4 Kids and the Ellicott Fire Department were on hand Wednesday to present the trip of a lifetime.

“He called I think in January and told us we got the trip,” Diana Mercer, who won the trip, said. “I was so excited. This last week has been the hardest to not spill it, but it was amazing and I can’t believe it.”

Baking Memories 4 Kids, established in 2012 by cancer survivor Frank Squeo, sells chocolate chip cookies each holiday season in hopes of creating amazing memories for special families throughout the country.