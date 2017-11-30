In-N-Out coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In-N-Out Burger is coming to Colorado Springs and with it, a lot of jobs are sure to open.

A Restaurant and Regional Distribution Center will be built about half mile east of the I-25 and Interquest Parkway Interchange, where the Victory Ridge Development is located.

Right now, In-N-Out is under contract to purchase the land through Westside Investment Partners, Inc.

Since it’s very early in the planning phase, there’s no timeline on when everything will be up and going, but there’s one thing for sure, the jobs will come.

“In-N-Out Burger is known for starting people at wages above minimum wage; especially in their stores, whether that be a High School student whose working a part-time job, or people who are going to be running their Regional Facility here at the Distribution Center,” said Otis Moore with Westside Investment Partners, Inc.

FOX21 News spoke with locals to the area, who say they’re thrilled In-N-Out is coming to Colorado Springs.

“I was absolutely amazed and excited, because I’ve been wanting it to happen for a few years now; for them to actually leave California and come to other places, I’ve heard so many good things,” said Zachery Yates, who lives in Colorado Springs.

Right now, the closest place you can catch some In-N-Out from Colorado Springs, is Provo, UT, which is just over an 8-hour drive from the FOX21 News station.

“I think it’s one of those things, where you know people have been waiting for it; it’s one of those few chains that I think we don’t have, it seems like we almost have everything already,” said Jeff Bowman, who lives in Colorado Springs.

Our location won’t be the only one in Colorado, just the first. In-N-Out sent FOX21 News a statement saying, part of the reason why they chose Colorado Springs was its ideal location to serve surrounding markets.