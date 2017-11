COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Wildly popular fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger will at long last be coming to Colorado, it was announced Thursday.

Westside Investment Partners is under contract to purchase land at the Victory Ridge mixed-use development at the corner of Interquest Parkway and Voyager Parkway in north Colorado Springs.

It will be the first time the California-based chain, known for its Animal Style burgers, fries and shakes, will be in Colorado.

In-N-Out will build a distribution facility and office building on a 22.4-acre parcel for future growth in the state along the Interstate 25 corridor.

There is no timeline for the opening date of the first restaurant.

“We have been in discussions with a number of parties regarding an anchor tenant that can further our belief that Victory Ridge is the premier mixed-use development in the north Colorado Springs market,” said Andrew Klein, a principal with Westside. “The prospect of In-N-Out coming to the site confirms that belief, and we cannot be more excited to welcome this user to our project.”

In-N-Out started in Baldwin Park, California, in 1948 and has a cult-type following. It has stores in Northern California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas and Oregon.