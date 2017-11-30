Colorado Springs Police Department collecting toy donations for local kids

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is kicking off its annual holiday gift drive.

Toys and gifts for kids of all ages are being accepted through December 12.

Officer Jessica Kuhn said the toy drive is a way for the community to come together and help others.

“The reality is there are lots of families that are in our communities–they might be our neighbor, they might be the person that we go to church with, they might be the kid that sits next door to yours in class, that really just don’t have the means to give their children a good Christmas,” Officer Jessica Kuhn said. “This gives us as a community the chance to work together to meet the need.”

Collection boxes will be in the lobbies of all the police stations. You can drop off new, unwrapped gifts any time of the day or night.