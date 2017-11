PUEBLO, Colo. — A new transitional housing center for homeless youth is now open in Pueblo.

The center is called Nancy’s Harbor, and it’s located on Norman Lane. The center gives kids housing stability and positive activities, leading them to a future away from life on the streets.

“There is nothing anywhere in southern Colorado right now,” Posada director Anne Stattelman said. “During the last point in time count, which is the count we do throughout the state of Colorado and the nation, we counted 173 homeless youth need to be housed in the Pueblo County area.”

Stattleman said there are almost as many homeless youth in Pueblo as there are in Denver.