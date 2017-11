COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies said, in a tweet around 8:30pm, that tactical units are in the area of I-25 and South Academy searching for a possible dangerous suspect who may have stolen a car.

Residents in that area were asked to shelter-in-place via a reverse 911 call.

The Colorado Springs Police Department, then, tweeted around 9:30pm that officers tried to contact a suspicious car that was parked in the area of South Academy and Maxwell Street.

CSPD said the search began when officers tried to contact the four people in the car. Two were arrested, the police K9’s began looking for the two outstanding suspects.

A police car sustained minor damage as the driver of the car drove off.

CSPD tweeted again around 9:45pm that they will be clearing the scene soon, and they don’t believe there is any immediate threat to the community.

This is an ongoing search investigation. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest updates.