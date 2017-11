COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — 120 soldiers were welcomed home to the Mountain Post Wednesday, Nov. 29, but one military wife is awaiting more than just her husband home from his deployment.

Ssgt. Joshua Martin said he left for his deployment right when his wife, Marisol, got pregnant, and they are expecting their baby boy any day now.

“We were worried that we weren’t gonna make it in time,” Martin said.

Marisol said she kept urging the baby to be patient, “Just telling him to hang in their and wait for daddy to be home.”

“I’m just happy to be home to help her with the rest of the pregnancy,” Martin said.

The Martin’s plan to name their baby boy Logan Alexander Martin.

These soldiers were from the 32nd Composite Truck Company, 68th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division.

The Soldiers deployed in February to multiple locations in Europe to support U.S. Army Europe and participate in Atlantic Resolve, running convoy operations in support of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div. Atlantic Resolve is the demonstration of the United States’ commitment to the collective security of eastern Europe through the deployment of rotational U.S. forces in cooperation with NATO Allies and partner nations.

Welcome home and thank you for your service.