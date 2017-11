COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Like all members of the Colorado Springs Youth Symphony, oboe player Meera Bahatia loves her music.

“I love it,” Meera said. “It’s the only thing that I really enjoy doing, and it gives me purpose in life, and it lets me be part of something bigger than myself.”

Meera is one of 531 people in the youth symphony. She and others are rehearsing for next month’s student production of The Nutcracker.

“It’s just constant music for about 80 minutes,” conductor Gary Nicholson said. “It’s challenging music to play as well. The quantity and quality of it is very demanding.”

You don’t have to be a virtuoso to play in the symphony, but it’s not unheard of to have a child join as a beginner and become a pro.

“These students, we can watch them for, eight, 10, 12 years, develop into some of the top musicians, not just in this state, but really in the country,” executive director Keven Steward said.

Sometimes, paying for those lessons and time isn’t easy. That’s where Indy Give! comes in.

“One of the things that we try to do with the youth symphony is raise enough money throughout the course of the year that we can offer financial aid and scholarships,” Steward said.

And if that instrument strikes a chord with a particular student, it could have a lasting impression on them.

“I’d like to think it changes their life for the better to be involved in the performing arts,” Nicholson said.

“I don’t think music gets enough credit,” Meera said. “We don’t shine light on it enough, I feel.”

The Nutcracker is December 20 and 21 at the Pikes Peak Center.

>> Learn more and Give! at indygive.com .