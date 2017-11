COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the area of East Willamette Avenue and Alexander Road Wednesday afternoon.

Lt. Howard Black with the Colorado Springs Police Department said police got a call for a welfare check just before 12:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man inside the home, with what Black is calling “apparent trauma” to his body.

Black said police have not determined how the man died or identified anyone involved, but said there is not a threat to the public.

“We have all the individuals accounted for, and we are not looking for anyone at this point,” Black said.

“In nine years, this is the first yellow tape I’ve seen in the neighborhood. So it happens everywhere I guess,” said Megan Nevin, who lives in the area.

