U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — One person was injured when a gas line exploded in a residential area of the Air Force Academy Tuesday.

Officials said the explosion happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Douglas Loop and Interior Drive. That’s in a residential area about four miles south of the main cadet area.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the explosion and trying to determine the extent of the damage.