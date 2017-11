COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs is home to thousands and thousands of children, and soon it will also be home to a children’s hospital designed specifically to treat them in times of need.

A new state-of-the-art facility is currently under construction, and one local family can’t wait for it to be completed.

Lauren Schwamb is a spunky sixth grader just shy of 12 years old.

“Eleven-and-three-quarters,” she said proudly.

Each year of her life is a blessing, considering at one point doctors didn’t think she’d live to see her first birthday.

“Lauren was born in heart failure, and so she’s been a medical miracle ever since she was born,” said her father, Tim Schwamb.

“When I was three and a half I got a heart transplant,” Lauren said.

Over the last decade, Lauren and her family have spent a lot of time in hospitals around the country, but Children’s Hospital Colorado has been their favorite. Tim is in the United States Air Force and moved his family to Colorado Springs about two years ago as he prepares for retirement. He said one of the reasons they chose this location was because of Children’s Colorado. Right now Lauren travels from Colorado Springs to Denver for treatment at the Anschutz Medical Campus.

“We make four to six, even more, trips to Denver a month, and it’s not far, but it makes for a really long day,” said Lauren’s mother, Cristi Schwamb.

Soon, though, care will be much closer.

When asked what construction crews were working on near Union Boulevard and Briargate Parkway, Lauren excitedly exclaimed “My hospital!”

When Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, is complete, it will contain numerous services just for kids, as well as the city’s first pediatric-only emergency room.

“In addition, we’ll have pediatric operating rooms, where not only the team members are focused only on kids, but we’ll have all the equipment and the expertise to provide that highest level of surgical care,” said Greg Raymond, Regional Vice President for Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The construction crews involved in the project know they’re building something special.

“It’s not just another office building or something that doesn’t give back to the community,” said Scott Bonner, the construction manager for GE Johnson. “What we’re building here truly gives back to the community.”

He said Lauren helps them keep that in mind.

“We created a program called Kid of the Quarter, where every quarter a different company sponsors a child who is an ambassador of Children’s Hospital. They are a part of our job and come out and meet our guys and help create a sense of connection to what we’re building here,” said Bonner. “And Lauren’s sure done that. She’s been a superstar for us and we feel like she’s part of our crew now.”

Lauren feels the same way and takes her position on the crew seriously.

“One time me and Mr. Dave drove down into a part where they were building and I saw a guy without his gloves and I was like ‘Hey! Where are your gloves?'” Lauren said.

“It’s not just the office guys that are connecting to Children’s Hospital and what their mission is. It’s every guy out here on this job, and we all care about what we’re building here,” said Bonner.

And they are not alone.

“She is so invested in how this hospital is being built that every time we’re on this side of town she’s like ‘can we drive by my hospital and see what it looks like?'” said Cristi.

“I think it’s really amazing how GE Johnson and the whole construction team has really just taken her under their wing and consider her part of their family,” said Tim.

Luckily, Lauren said she’s willing to share her hospital with other kids in need.

“Research shows that the closer care can be provided to home, the sooner kids can get better and get back to school and back to doing what they want to do,” said Raymond. “Having a facility in our backyard is really going to help kids get better sooner.”

The hospital is expected to be completed by early 2019.