Related Coverage 2 killed in El Paso County crash

ELLICOTT, Colo. — Ellicott Middle School is mourning the loss of their principal, who was killed in a car crash last week.

Diane Garduno, 48, died when her car was hit head-on by a car passing another driver near the intersection of Bradley and Marksheffel roads on November 21.

“Diane came to our schools every day to make a difference to those she was honored to serve–our students, staff, and administrators alike,” Ellicott School District Superintendent Chris Smith said. “She was a loving mother, and a wife, a friend, and a colleague who enriched all of our lives.”

Garduno started working for the district in 1998 as a first grade teacher.

For the next few days, counselors will be on hand for students and staff at the school. This Thursday, the school district will be closed. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. in the high school gym.

The burial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Colorado Springs.