COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Corrections is investigating after an inmate was fatally assaulted at a private prison in Colorado Springs.

DOC officials said the assault happened November 20 at Cheyenne Mountain Re-Entry Center on Las Vegas Street in southeastern Colorado Springs. The victim, Daniel Pena, died of his injuries on Sunday.

DOC officials are investigating the death as a homicide. They said it was an altercation between inmates, and no officers were injured.

No other information was immediately available.