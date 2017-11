COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — About 200 leaders from counties all over Colorado gathered to discuss pressing issues facing our state, regulating recreational marijuana was at the top of mind.

Coloradans 21 and up are allowed to grow six marijuana plants, privately in a locked space. They are not allowed to sell them or travel with more than ounce on your person.

This means illegal grows are much larger and are being sold to other people. Local leaders were discussing the issue at the Colorado Counties Inc. Winter Conference.

Colorado’s recreational marijuana industry took the $1.5 billion in sales off the black market.

“We don’t have increase in consumption. So all that marijuana used to have drug dealers, we probably have several thousand less drug dealers,” said Colorado’s Governor John Hickenlooper.

The state is now collecting taxes from the product, but Gov. Hickenlooper still recognizes there is work to be done.

“Do we have problems? Ya. We got illegal grows. We’ve got people driving while high,” said Gov. Hickenlooper.

County Commissioners from El Paso County were displeased with the Governors comments.

“Some of his comments today indicate that he doesn’t understand the damage recreation marijuana in doing to Colorado,” said El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf.

“An El Paso County Commission is the state doing this to hold on to the money and turning a blind eye to the problems. That’s baloney!” Gov. Hickenlooper said.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirms, there are about 500-600 marijuana grows in the county and a high percentage of those grows are illegal.

“We don’t have the resources, to address those issues,” said VanderWerf.

Hickenlooper said they’ve allocated $10 million to help law enforcement better crack down on these illegal grows.

“Now with in that state government I’m not sure how much El Paso county gets or El Paso Sheriff’s gets, but I’m sure they’ll get some of it,” Gov. Hickenlooper.

So we checked in with Natalie Sosa the Executive Assistant to Sheriff Elder to see if they’ve received any funding.

Sosa said there is a bill that allows counties to apply for this funding but it gives priority to rural areas. El Paso County, doesn’t qualify.

She also said:

“The amount of marijuana grows in El Paso County, far exceeds the efforts of local law enforcement to enforce the law when it comes to illegal marijuana grows and to maintain the safety of the citizens and the community.”

The sheriff said they were applying for the grant to reimburse for the cost of overtime and the purchase of containers to store seized illegal marijuana.