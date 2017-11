COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Drivers in the area of Woodmen Road and Union Boulevard should be prepared for a new traffic configuration at the intersection starting Sunday.

This new configuration will stay in place through the remainder of the construction project. It’s necessary so construction crews can finish working on the medians before opening the permanent continuous flow intersection.

City officials said starting Sunday, drivers turning left onto Union Boulevard should look for signs and be prepared to enter the left turn lane at a smaller left-turn signal about a quarter mile before the intersection. Drivers will then turn left onto Union at a new signal.

The video above, provided by the city, explains how to make left turns in the new configuration.

Police officers will be stationed at the intersection for all of next week to help facilitate traffic movement.

When the construction project is completed at the end of this year, there will be two left-turn lanes, single right-turn lanes and three thru-lanes across Woodmen Road at Union Boulevard. City officials said the new configuration will accommodate more traffic and decrease wait times at the intersection.

The video below, provided by the city, shows how traffic will move through the completed intersection.