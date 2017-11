COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Utilities Board is hosting two town hall meetings to discuss the possibility of decommissioning the Martin Drake Power Plant earlier than originally planned.

The board voted in 2015 to decommission the plant no later than 2035. They’re now studying earlier decommissioning alternatives and determining where power will be generated after the plant is decommissioned, as well as what will be done with the land where the plant currently sits.

The public is invited to comment on the issue during two town hall meetings.

The first, a telephone and online town hall, will be held Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Participants are invited to register at csu.org .

The second town hall will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall at 107 North Nevada Avenue #300.

Residents are invited to visit csu.org to see renderings showing possible futures for the Drake location.