COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is mourning the loss of Rosie, its 28-year-old Andean bear.

Rosie was euthanized on Monday morning, after veterinarians noticed her health declining and tests showed she may have cancer.

Zoo officials said there are only four other Andean bears in North America that have survived to age 28.

Staff started to notice behavior changes in Rosie on Thursday, according to zoo officials. She was anesthetized on Saturday to give her some medications and evaluate her condition. Zoo veterinarians found signs of declining health, including test results that strongly suggested cancer. After her exam, keepers offered her treats, including food from staff lunches and the Grizzly Grill, but she still would not eat.

Rosie lived at the zoo for seven years.

“The first things most people would notice about Rosie were her sweet face and her small stature,” zoo officials said in a statement. “If you had time to watch her interact with her former exhibit-mate, Osito, the second thing you would notice about Rosie was that she could hold her own with the much-larger male, who was approximately double her weight.”

Osito died in June 2016.

Andean bears, also known as spectacled bears, are considered vulnerable, which is one step away from endangered.

“Rosie, through her long life as an animal ambassador, was able to make connections

with likely millions of people, which translates into real hope for her species.” zoo officials said in a statement.