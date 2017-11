COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was killed after she hit a dead deer on Interstate 25 north of Walsenburg Sunday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 7 p.m. on southbound Interstate 25 about 13 miles north of Walsenburg. Police said a 2003 Ford Ranger was traveling in the right lane when it hit a dead deer, went into the median, and rolled twice, coming to rest in the northbound lanes of the highway.

The driver, 78-year-old Norma Heikes of La Veta, died from her injuries. Troopers said she was not wearing her seatbelt.

Troopers said another car, a 2014 Toyota Corolla, was headed south in the left lane at the time of the crash. The driver of the Toyota swerved to avoid the Ford, went into the median, rolled, and came to rest on its roof in the northbound lanes of the highway. Police said the driver, a 37-year-old woman from Raton, New Mexico, sustained minor injuries. One passenger, a 16-year-old girl, sustained moderate injuries. The other two passengers, a 1-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, also sustained minor injuries. Troopers said all four were properly restrained.

Troopers said alcohol and drug use are not considered factors in the crash.