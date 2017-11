COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman is charged with attempted murder after she stabbed a man in northern Colorado Springs Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the stabbing happened around 11 p.m. on El Camino Drive, which is in the area of North Academy Boulevard and Flintridge Drive. The victim, who sustained multiple stab wounds, is in serious condition.

Police said the suspect, 33-year-old Loraine Abeyta, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.