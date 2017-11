COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A UCCS police officer sustained minor injuries when his cruiser was hit by a UCCS bus Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on Austin Bluffs Parkway just west of Regent Circle. Police said the cruiser was stopped in the right lane with its lights on to alert drivers of another crash up ahead. The bus crashed into the back of the cruiser.

Police said an officer who was in the cruiser sustained minor injuries. There were no passengers on the bus.

A hazmat team was called to the scene to clean up a small amount of diesel fuel that had leaked from the bus.

Police said traffic charges are pending.