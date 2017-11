COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a central Colorado Springs business was robbed Sunday evening.

Police said the robbery happened around 6:45 p.m. at a business on Pikes Peak Avenue near Printers Parkway. The robber was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, according to police. He got the cash and left in a black sedan.

Police said no suspects have been located or identified.