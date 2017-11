COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Only 22 states in the U.S. have at least one mandatory recycling requirement and Colorado is not one of them.

The second most recycled item nation-wide is corrugated cardboard, that’s cardboard with the little zigzags inside, according to North East Recycling Council.

With a lot Cyber Monday shopping going on that means a lot of cardboard boxes making their way to porches in our area.

One Colorado organization is hoping to change the way you think about that cardboard box.

The Colorado Association for Recycling (CAFR) is the one behind this effort.

“We have a local group of folks who are working on diverting materials from the landfill,” said Laurie Johnson, Executive Director of The Colorado Association for Recycling.

They say recycling materials is beneficial not only for our environment but also our economy.

“Recycling creates jobs bit it also closes the loop on what we are working for is a circular economy, this material that we capture can be turned into products that we then again sell, and keep all that material moving through that circular economy, versus just burying it in a landfill,” said Johnson.

Johnson is working with Colorado Springs City council to create a cardboard disposal ban for Colorado Springs businesses.

“It’s saying you cannot dispose of cardboard into your trash,” Johnson explains.

Making typical trash a commodity.

“People think it’s just a cardboard box it’s not just a cardboard box, there is a lot of money in that cardboard box,” Johnson said.

There’s roughly a $100 dollars in just one bales of cardboard, which is about $200 per ton. Right now, that’s worth more than metal.

“It’s such a fluffy material that takes up a lot of space in a regular trash dumpster,” said Brandy Dietz, General Manager of Colorado Industrial Recycling.

Proponents say when there is less trash; it costs the business less money and can serve as an incentive.

“They use rebate money to pay for company picnics and other incentivizing programs .for their employees and it really help them reducing the company morale and enforcing why they recycle,” Dietz said.

CAFR is still working with city council members to get this ordinance passed. Nothing has been decided just yet. The group is modeling this plan after a similar ordinance in Fort Collins.