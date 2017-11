COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was found dead in his car outside a Colorado Springs hospital early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said around 12:30 a.m., they got a call about a shooting near Memorial Hospital Central on East Boulder Street. When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside a car.

Police said officers “are working diligently to identify the crime scene.” Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).