COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mission Medical Clinic helps save taxpayers money by channeling non-trauma medical issues away from emergency rooms. They provide free healthcare services, including primary care, dental, vision, and behavioral health, for low-income, uninsured, and under-insured people in the Pikes Peak region. Barb Cronin joined us on FOX21 Morning News with more information about the organization.

