FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Pumpkins were flying high Saturday at the Fountain Creek Nature Center’s first-ever Punkin’ Chunkin’ event.

“I had some extra pumpkins and I wanted to smash them,” punkin’ chunker Wendy Derosier said. “I thought this would be a fun way of doing it. With this catapult, the lighter the pumpkin, it seems to fly further. The apples and potatoes really shoot far.”

The event was a unique way to get rid of leftover pumpkins, and wildlife enjoy cleaning up the tasty mess.

The catapult itself was made by volunteers. All of the money collected from the event goes to helping operations at the nature center.

“Catapults were first invented around 400 B.C.E. in China, and they’ve been used over the centuries as a weapon of war,” supervisor Nancy Bernard said. “But that’s not what we’re about here at the nature center, so we’re taking a natural look at it, that some plants actually spread their seeds by catapulting them out from the base plant, and so that’s what we’re doing today, is seed dispersal.”

If you missed out, there are still more chances to take part in holiday festivities at the nature center. Registration is open for nature hikes with Santa and horse-drawn wagon rides.