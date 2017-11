COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — For little over a month now, you may have noticed a new restaurant in downtown Colorado Springs.

Oskar Blues has officially taken over the space where Old Chicago used to be on Tejon.

The restaurant had its grand opening on October 21st, saying they can’t wait to see what the future brings.

“The food is going to be kind of Cajun-style southern food, so a little bit spicy, but has that nice down home hearty feeling to it, you’re definitely not going to leave hungry,” said Caleb Knowlton, one of the Manager’s at Oskar Blues.

Knowlton says everyone, of all ages, are welcome to come and try out their new restaurant.

“It’s kind of that nice inviting atmosphere; that’s not either the club scene or, we’ve been here for 25 years and everybody just kind of expects us to be the same thing over and over,” said Knowlton.

Their unique style also brings 48 beers on tap, with the majority being local to Colorado.

“Theres really nowhere else downtown that has our style of food, the amount of beers that we have on tap,” said Knowlton.

Oskar Blues also has a downstairs, where customers can play games or enjoy drinks at the bar.

The restaurant opens every day at 11 AM, to see all their hours or find the exact location, just click here.