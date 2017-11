COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — CSPD is investigating a deadly crash that left one man dead on Saturday, November 25.

At 7:45 p.m., officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Union Boulevard and Garmish Road involving a motorcycle and a car.

Police say the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Union Boulevard when the driver crashed into the passenger side of a Toyota Prius that was traveling southbound on Union, making an eastbound turn onto Garmish.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The Major Accident Unit responded and took over the investigation.

Northbound Union at Garmish Road remains closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.