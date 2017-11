MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — While many stayed in to catch some College football, others were out and about enjoying Small Business Saturday.

Several shoppers took to Manitou Springs to check out the local shops and not to mention our beautiful weather.

“Entrepreneurship is the life blood of our economy; and family businesses, small businesses, help our community grow and they provide great services,” said Morgan Moon, who was shopping with his family.

Last year shoppers spent $15-billion dollars on Small Business Saturday, helping out local workers like, Jordan.

“It helps your community more directly, I mean I’m a student, so every time you buy something it helps me pay for my books and stuff like that,” said Jordan Bremer, who works at Mountains West.

While Small Business Saturday has come to a close, shoppers aren’t done yet! Cyber Monday is right around the corner.

According to Adobe Data, last year, shoppers spent a record $3.4 billion dollars online.