COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Indy Give nonprofit Wild Connections is protecting Colorado’s lands for future generations. Their goal is to preserve everything from the mountains to the prairies, as well as the Arkansas and South Platte watersheds.

“Number one, we’re looking to protect this land and keep it wild,” Josh Stansfield, vice president of the Wild Connections board of directors, said.

One of their big priorities is protecting these sacred spaces from roads.

“The roads never go away,” founder Jean Smith said. “The disturbance never goes away. People affect wildlife, but the effect is just incredibly multiplied if it’s a car or a truck or an ATV.”

Wild Connections has also made strides in restoring habitats for endangered butterflies, Canada lynx, and the rare New Mexico meadow jumping mouse.

“I want a legacy for my children, for other people’s children, for future generations,” Smith said.

Protecting our water sources is another big concern.

“All of our water in this Front Range, almost all of it, comes out of the Pike San Isabel National Forest,” Smith said.

Wild Connections hopes to raise $10,000 through the Give! campaign.

“That would be a really substantial portion of our budget for 2018 and would be very, very welcome,” Stansfield said.

The money will help them keep Colorado’s wild lands wild.

“People can come and enjoy solitude and they can enjoy this unconfined form of recreation,” Stansfield said.

