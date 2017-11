Dust off your ugliest holiday attire and get ready to party at Colorado’s biggest ugly sweater party December 2 at the Norris-Penrose Indoor Event Center. Your ticket includes unlimited samples of beer, wine, food, and craft cocktails. Event organizer Mike Tapia joined us on FOX21 Weekend Morning News with all the details.

>> Learn more and get tickets at uglysweaterfest.com. Use promo code FOX21 for $10 off your ticket.