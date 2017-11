COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver is facing charges after a fatal crash on Interstate 25 south of Colorado Springs early Friday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on southbound Interstate 25 just south of the Santa Fe Avenue exit. Police said two people were headed southbound on Interstate 25 when the driver lost control and went off the road, hit a light pole, and rolled four times.

The passenger, a 27-year-old man from Lufkin, Texas, was ejected and died on the scene. His name has not been released.

Troopers said the driver, 28-year-old Oscar Guerrero-Olivares of Angelina, Texas, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide/DUI.