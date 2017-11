COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After eating that turkey dinner, most of us want to lie down and go to bed for the night, but some skip the snooze and head to the shops instead.

That was the reality Friday for at least for several hundred shoppers at Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs.

Some are worried the shopping extravaganza will lessen in popularity because of online shopping, but the National Retail Federation says differently, saying this year more than 115-million shoppers showed up for Black Friday deals.

“Yeah, I always carry all the bags, it’s really good for my Chiropractor, because then he makes a living over the holidays,” said Tim Gaffney, who went Black Friday shopping with his wife for the first time.

While he made jokes about the shopping holiday, others had real experiences.

“We’ve gotten dirty looks from lots of people,” said Madalin Autry, who went shopping with her friend.

Madalin says while the looks weren’t nice, the deals she got before others, made it all worth it.

Many say, with all the fun Black Friday shopping brings, they just hope it sticks around.

“I have to feel things and I like to see the colors and it’s just more fun to do that in person,” said Beth Gaffney.

While some just love the thrill of Black Friday shopping, the National Retail Federation says nearly a quarter of all shoppers do it because of family tradition.