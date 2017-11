COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was found dead in her car after a crash on Interstate 25 in southern Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

Police said around 8:15 p.m., a woman was headed northbound on Interstate 25 just north of the Highway 24 Bypass when she went off the road. Her car hit a concrete barrier and caught fire.

Police said the woman was dead when officers arrived. Her name has not been released.