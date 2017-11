COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two men were robbed in their car near the Citadel Mall early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said around 2:30 a.m., two men were headed northbound on Academy Boulevard when they stopped at the traffic light at East Portal Drive. Police said three men pulled up beside them, punched them, and forced them at gunpoint to give up their wallets, phones, and a backpack.

Police said the suspects ran away, and the victims continued to a friend’s house to call 911.