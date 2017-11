WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — A quest to identify 17 American heroes continues.

We first met Ira Dube back in February, after finding some mementos from his late father who served in World War II.

“[I] came across a stack of our fathers old art work,” said Ira Dube, Retired Navy Veteran. “He used to raw sketches of people in restaurant when we were eating and handed them to them on the way out when he left.”

Ira Dube found a portfolio of drawings with his father’s signature.

The unique sketches appeared to be his father’s comrades in the 27th infantry division, 105th infantry regiment circa 19-41.

“It’s how my dad saw them through his eyes,” said Dube.

Ira had very few details about his dad’s service in the military.

“He never talked about WWI i don’ think anybody did when they came back,” said Dube.

It’s been a long mission with extensive searches, Ira’s dad, Stan Dube made drawings of purple heart winners and other American heroes.

Now he’s hoping that these sketches get a proper send off to family members.

“I keep going on to the sites, looking at pictures trying to match sketches to those pictures,” Dube said.

With the help of our story back in February, he’s already sent two sketches home to families.

“I was great they were surprised, because for one, they never knew they existed,” Dube said.

He feels it’s his duty to continue the search.

“I believe I have identified several other sketches, it’s a matter of finding a family,” said Dube.

So to get more exposure he’s hopes to send them to the New York State Military Museum.

“When I pass away, nobody is going to do anything with these sketches. I don’t want these to end up in a dumpster, I don’t want them to be discarded and forgotten.

Because Ira knows you never leave a man behind.

The museum in New York wasn’t sure they could help Ira’s sketches find a home.

But after extensive research Ira found many of the men drawn in the sketches were from new York.

The museum posted a story based on our interview back in February about the sketches and have gotten more than 70,000 hits.

Ira is hoping now with the increased interested the museum will be the permanent home for these sketches, unless they go to family.

If the New York Museum doesn’t take them, he will send them to the National Guard Memorial Museum in D.C.

