PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Zoo is lighting up Pueblo with their annual ElectriCritters exhibit.

Wednesday, Nov. 22 is opening night! This year there will be new sculptures and a new tree lighting ceremony.

There will also be live music, hot cocoa, and a gingerbread house contest.

Santa will be visiting the Zoo on December 15, 16, 22, and 23.

All proceeds raised from the event go toward the care and feeding of the Zoo’s over 500 animals.

Zoo officials say the event gives a boost to attendance, which is crucial in helping the Zoo make ends meet during the slower winter months.

Visitors can see the lights November 22, 24-26 and December 1-3, 8-10, 15-23, 26-30 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The last visitors will be admitted through the gate at 8 p.m.

Tickets purchased before 4 p.m. are $6 for adults, and $4 for children. Kids under age 3 are free.

If tickets are bought after 4 p.m., add $1 to the price.

Check out pueblozoo.org for more information!