PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is investigating after a girl was arrested for prostitution in Pueblo.

On Nov. 14, Narcotics and Special Victims Detectives followed up on an anonymous tip regarding an underage prostitute in Pueblo. According to officials, detectives contacted the girl, who offered sexual services in exchange for money. A meeting was arranged, and the girl was taken into custody. Police say the girl was interviewed and charged with prostitution, but she is receiving help while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding underage prostitution or human trafficking is encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2538. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.