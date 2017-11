CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Outlets at Castle Rock is offering 25 consecutive hours of shopping with deals on top of outlet prices during the center’s Moonlight Madness Sale.

Stores will open at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving night and will remain open until 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24.

Throughout the night, there will be live entertainment including jugglers, roving magicians, balloon and caricature artists, and photo booths. There will also be a light-up LED dance floor synced to live DJ music, as well as enter-to-win opportunities and a free pancake breakfast for hungry shoppers on Friday morning starting at 6 a.m.

For more information, visit outletsatcastlerock.com.