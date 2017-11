COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new 14-screen movie theater has opened in northern Colorado Springs.

The theater, Icon Cinema, is located in the area of Interquest Parkway and Voyager Parkway. Owner Samson Snell said it’s like watching a movie from the comfort of your own home.

“We’re a family-owned business,” he said. “We are not a big corporation. We have great seats, full recliner seats, all you can drink sodas and slushies, and all you can eat popcorn, no matter what size. You’re going to see a little difference between a corporation and a family-owned businesses.”

Snell also said they will soon be serving adult beverages.