MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Manitou Incline has reopened after being closed for construction since August.

The Incline was scheduled to reopen on December 1, but construction was completed a few days early–just in time to work off those Thanksgiving dinners. An official reopening celebration is still scheduled for 8 a.m. December 1 at the base of the incline.

City officials said the three-phase project cost about $2 million to complete. The money was provided by a Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery program.