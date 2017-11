PUEBLO, Colo. — Local organizations worked together to help fulfill a man’s dying wish.

Eighty-five-year-old Ted Lungwitz enjoyed a career as a meteorologist over 40 years ago.

His last wish was to take a trip to the National Weather Service station in Pueblo.

It’s part of the nationwide “Sentimental Journey” program, which donates round-trip transportation to a hospice patient to visit a special place of their choice.

“I can’t say in words how much I appreciate this tour. It’s outstanding value to my heart,” Lungwitz said.

A paramedic was also on hand to take care of any medical needs the patient may have during the trip.