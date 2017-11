EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are looking for possible additional victims in a sexual assault case involving a licensed minister in El Paso County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Romello Leach was arrested and booked on Nov. 22 on multiple felony counts for Sexual Assault on a Child, Pattern of Abuse.

Leach was identified as a suspect in connection with a sexual assault investigation that started in May 2017.

Authorities say Leach is associated with several churches that regularly meet at the Satellite Hotel located at 411 Lakewood Circle in Colorado Springs. Additionally, authorities say he may have had contact with children and/or teens.

Officials are seeking information from anyone who may have been victimized by Leach in the past and did not report it.

If you or anyone you know may have been victimized by Leach, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.