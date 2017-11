COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Monument Valley Park is one of the city’s first designated areas. Monument Valley Park’s historic geologic column and serpentine wall are in desperate need of repairs and erosion control.

Friends of Monument Valley Park works to repair its historic stone entryways, overlooks, and walls and bridges. The group also organizes free concerts, nature walks, and cleanups so everyone can benefit from the recreational oasis.

Judi Ingelido, secretary of Friends of Monument Valley Park, joins FOX21 News to talk about how the park benefits the community and why you should donate to the group’s case.

>> Learn more and Give! at indygive.com.