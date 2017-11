COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Helping provide meals for the Colorado Springs community hits home for Specialist Shanarica Williams.

“There was one point in my life where I wasn’t fortunate,” she said. “I didn’t always have a nice Thanksgiving meal, and the blessings that I received, I’m trying to give back to the community as well.”

Williams is one of 16 soldiers working 24-hour shifts since Sunday, Nov. 19.

“I’m carving turkeys for the less fortunate,” she said. “Just preparing a Thanksgiving meal.”

A total 350 turkeys will provide about 3,000 Thanksgiving meals at Salvation Army locations across Colorado Springs and Fountain.

Fort Carson culinary specialists teamed up with the Salvation Army this year, but it’s not just turkey they’re cooking up for the community.

“We do all the trimmings,” Staff Sargent Marc Scozzafava said. “There will be turkey, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, gravy, mashed potatoes… and then there’s a number of desserts that are donated to all the locations from all over the community.”

Ssgt. Scozzafava said he’s been helping out with this project for six years, and these are the best birds he’s tasted yet, but he won’t unveil their secret.

“That’s a trade Army secret, I don’t wanna give that away,” he said.

“Every year it becomes more fulfilling because you never get tired of seeing everyone smile and handshake and hugs,” he said. “Then their children when they come in to get a hot meal every year.”

If you or someone you know needs a Thanksgiving meal, simply show up to a Salvation Army location in Colorado Springs or Fountain on Thanksgiving day, and they will provide you a meal to make your holiday great.