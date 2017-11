DENVER — The concourse trains at Denver International Airport are experiencing technical issues on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The trains shuttle travelers between the terminal and each of the airport’s three concourses. Earlier this morning, a technical issue forced DIA employees to drive the trains manually. That issue was fixed by 8:30 a.m., but around 10:30 a.m., another technical issue prompted more delays.

DIA officials said passengers may be directed to specific TSA checkpoints for security screening while employees work on the trains. As of 10:55 a.m., lines at the north and south security checkpoints were more than an hour long, according to DIA’s website.

The airport is encouraging travelers to arrive early and allow plenty of extra time.

As of 10:45 a.m., both the Economy West parking lot and Pikes Peak shuttle lot are full. Spaces remain in both garages, the Economy East parking lot, and the Mt. Elbert shuttle lot, according to DIA’s website.

About 178,000 passengers are expected to travel through DIA on Wednesday, which is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

There’s good news for travelers driving to their destinations. The Colorado Department of Transportation says it will stop all construction projects from Wednesday afternoon through the holiday weekend to help keep traffic moving.